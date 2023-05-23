    বাংলা

    India's note withdrawal to improve liquidity, ease short-term rates

    Short-term interest rates for government securities, bank bulk deposits and corporate borrowings are likely to ease

    Reuters
    Published : 23 May 2023, 08:19 AM
    Updated : 23 May 2023, 08:19 AM

    The Indian central bank's decision to withdraw its highest denomination currency note from circulation is likely to improve banking system liquidity, bringing down recently elevated short term rates, analysts and bankers said.

    The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that it will start withdrawing 2,000-rupee notes from circulation, although they will remain legal tender. Customers holding these notes can deposit them or exchange them for smaller notes by Sept.30, 2023.

    The value of such notes in circulation is 3.6 trillion rupees ($44.02 billion).

    Kotak Institutional Equities estimates that liquidity could improve by around 1 trillion rupees, while QuantEco Research pegs the potential liquidity impact at 400 billion rupees to 1.1 trillion rupees.

    ICICI Securities Primary Dealership estimates the liquidity surplus could increase to 1.5-2 trillion rupees.

    India's banking system liquidity surplus has averaged around 600 billion rupees so far in May.

    About 2.5-3 trillion rupees of banking sector liquidity leaks out as currency in circulation each year, said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.

    "As such, markets may anticipate some comfort on the liquidity front."

    Most economists expect the note withdrawal to be less disruptive for the economy than the 2016 demonetisation.

    IMPACT ON RATES

    If liquidity surplus improves sharply because of this move, "the weighted average call rate could sustain below the repo rate for the next few weeks," said Raju Sharma, chief investment officer – debt at IDBI Mutual Fund.

    The overnight inter-bank rate eased below the policy repo rate of 6.5% over the last couple of sessions.

    Short-term interest rates for government securities, bank bulk deposits and corporate borrowings will also likely ease.

    Treasury bill auctions will see good demand in the coming weeks, said Rajeev Pawar, head of treasury at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

    This would eventually spillover to three-year and five-year bonds, he said. The yield on these notes eased 7-8 basis points (bps) on Monday, while the benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield dipped 4 bps.

    BOND YIELD CURVE MAY BULL STEEPEN

    The shorter-end of the yield curve could see a fall in rates as cash conditions improve, but long-end yields may move higher over the medium term with much-anticipated open market bond purchases as well as domestic policy easing getting delayed, traders said.

    The yield curve is, therefore, likely to bull steepen in the coming months, they said.

    The demand for short-end bills and bonds to meet banks' statutory liquidity ratio requirements amid increased deposits would be higher as the funds could easily move back into circulation, said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial.

    "The longer end will likely rise as markets re-adjust their open market purchase expectations for the second half of fiscal 2024," she added.

    As liquidity improves, the monetary policy committee is likely to maintain status quo on rates and stance at least until August, said Siddharth Kothari, an economist at Sunidhi Securities & Finance.

    RELATED STORIES
    An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo Jun 1, 2017.
    What India's decision to scrap its Rs 2000 note means for its economy
    The value of 2000-rupee notes in circulation is 3.62 trillion Indian rupees, which is about 10.8% of the currency in circulation
    A man holds 2000 Indian rupee notes as he leaves a bank in Mumbai, India, Nov 24, 2016.
    India's latest currency note exchange seen less disruptive than 2016
    The currency note exchange has spurred some gold-buying and banks are preparing for a rush of customers depositing 2,000 rupee notes
    Beachgoers stand on a seaside promenade as clouds gathered over Arabian Sea in Kochi, India, Jun 1, 2020.
    India monsoon rains to arrive late: weather office
    The lifeblood of the country's $3 trillion economy delivers nearly 70 percent of the rain that India needs to water farms and recharge reservoirs and aquifers
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 India's MS Dhoni wearing his new gloves without an emblem on them.
    Reduced workload could make Pathirana a SL asset: Dhoni
    The right-arm bowler played just two matches last year but has 10 wickets from seven matches this IPL season with an economy rate of 7.60

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk