India's note withdrawal to improve liquidity, ease short-term rates

This would eventually spillover to three-year and five-year bonds, he said. The yield on these notes eased 7-8 basis points (bps) on Monday, while the benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield dipped 4 bps.

BOND YIELD CURVE MAY BULL STEEPEN

The shorter-end of the yield curve could see a fall in rates as cash conditions improve, but long-end yields may move higher over the medium term with much-anticipated open market bond purchases as well as domestic policy easing getting delayed, traders said.

The yield curve is, therefore, likely to bull steepen in the coming months, they said.

The demand for short-end bills and bonds to meet banks' statutory liquidity ratio requirements amid increased deposits would be higher as the funds could easily move back into circulation, said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial.

"The longer end will likely rise as markets re-adjust their open market purchase expectations for the second half of fiscal 2024," she added.

As liquidity improves, the monetary policy committee is likely to maintain status quo on rates and stance at least until August, said Siddharth Kothari, an economist at Sunidhi Securities & Finance.