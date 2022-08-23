Pakistan PM visits Qatar seeking trade and investment

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travelled to Qatar on Tuesday in the hope of generating trade and investment for his cash-strapped country, his office and aides said.

"I will highlight the exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan's various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial and infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality," Sharif said in a statement before setting off.

The South Asian country of 220 million people is in economic turmoil with a balance of payment crises as its foreign reserves have fallen to as low as $7.8 billion, hardly enough for more than a month of imports, a widening current account deficit, a historic depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar and 24.9% inflation posted in July.