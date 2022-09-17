Death toll from western Nepal landslide rises to 22

Rescuers in Nepal battled against torrential rains to pull out bodies from the wreckage of homes buried by a landslide that caused 22 deaths and injured 10 people, officials said on Sunday.

The latest calamity occurred in Achham district, about 450 km (281 miles) west of the capital city of Kathmandu.

Flash floods and landslides are a common occurrence in the mountainous terrain of the Himalayan nation especially during the annual monsoon rains between June and September.