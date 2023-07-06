Sri Lanka cuts key rates as expected amid easing inflationary pressures

Sri Lanka's central bank cut its key rates by 200 basis points on Thursday, in line with expectations, as inflation continued to slow and the focus returned to reviving economic growth after a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) cut its standing deposit facility rate and standing lending facility rate to 11% and 12%, respectively, from 13% and 14% previously. This follows a 250 bps cut at its last policy meeting in June.

The island nation plunged into crisis last year as its foreign exchange reserves ran out and food and energy prices spiralled. Last July, protesting mobs forced the ouster of then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The central bank raised rates by a record 950 bps last year to tame inflation and by 100 bps on Mar 3.