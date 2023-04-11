    বাংলা

    Pakistan condemns India's decision to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir

    "India's irresponsible move is the latest in a series of self serving measures to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir," a Pakistan foreign ministry statement said

    Reuters
    Published : 11 April 2023, 09:50 AM
    Updated : 11 April 2023, 09:50 AM

    Pakistan on Tuesday condemned India's decision to hold Group of 20 meetings in the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir next month, calling the move "irresponsible".

    Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by the two nuclear-armed neighbours who have fought two of their three wars over control of the region.

    India currently holds the rotating year-long presidency of the G20 and is set to host a leaders' summit in New Delhi in early September.

    On Friday, India released a full calendar of events leading up to the summit, which included G20 and Youth 20 meetings in Kashmir's summer capital of Srinagar and in Leh, in the neighbouring region of Ladakh, in April and May.

    Pakistan's foreign ministry issued a statement condemning the choice of venues in disputed territory.

    "India's irresponsible move is the latest in a series of self serving measures to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

    It went on to accuse India of acting in "disregard of the UN Security Council resolutions and in violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law."

    "Pakistan vehemently condemns these moves," it said.

    India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment on the statement from Pakistan.

    New Delhi has long accused Pakistan of stoking a decades-long separatist insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, the only Muslim-majority region in India.

    Islamabad denies that accusation, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris seeking self-determination.

    Pakistan also accuses India of human rights violations in the parts of Kashmir under its control, a charge New Delhi rejects.

    RELATED STORIES
    India's Information Minister Anurag Thakur addresses a news conference after welcoming delegates to G20 finance officials meeting near Bengaluru, India, Feb 22, 2023.
    India accepts gas panel report, lowers gas prices
    The price will apply to industrial buyers and companies in the fertiliser and city gas distribution sectors
    Tourists ride "Shikaras" or boats in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Apr 5, 2022.
    Kashmir gets first foreign investment from Dubai
    Dubai’s Emaar Group is due to build a $60 million shopping and office complex in the region where Muslim separatists have for years battled the government
    Women walk past a mural amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, Feb 7, 2022.
    New Delhi to boost COVID-19 testing amid jump in daily cases
    India recorded 3,016 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours
    The main entrance of Silicon Valley Bank is seen in Menlo Park, California US.March 10, 2023.
    India minister to meet startups on SVB fallout
    India has one of the world's biggest start-up markets, with many clocking multi-billion-dollar valuations in recent years and getting the backing of foreign investors

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan