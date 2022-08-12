Man from Ahmadi minority stabbed to death in Pakistan

Members of the long-persecuted Ahmadi community, who see themselves as an Islamic movement, face discrimination and violence in Pakistan over accusations their faith insults Islam.

"The accused approached Naseer Ahmad, 62, an Ahmadi by faith and asked him to raise slogans of an Islamist party. On Ahmad's refusal, he repeatedly stabbed and killed him on spot," Saleem ud Din, a spokesman for the minority group, told Reuters.

Ahmadis, a group that originated in British-controlled India in the 19th century, are regarded as heretical by orthodox Muslims and forbidden from calling themselves Muslims in Pakistan or using Islamic symbols in their religious practices.