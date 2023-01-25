India invites Pakistan's foreign minister for May meeting

Foreign ministry spokespersons for the two countries did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the media reports that Zardari had been invited to the SCO foreign ministers meeting being hosted in Goa.

The SCO comprises China, India, Russia, Pakistan and four Central Asian states.

According to the Indian Express newspaper the invitation was delivered by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

If Pakistan accepts, Zardari would be its first foreign minister to visit India after a gap of nearly 12 years.

Pakistan and India have fought three wars since independence from British rule in 1947. The divided Himalayan region of Kashmir was the root cause of two of those wars.

India accuses Pakistan of stoking the decades-long insurgency in the mostly Muslim part of Kashmir under its control. Pakistan denies India's accusation.