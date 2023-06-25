Byju's staff say morale waning amid turmoil at Indian edtech firm

"Morale is at an all-time low. Literally every person has a job portal open on their laptop at all times. Everyone wants to leave desperately before they are asked to pack up overnight," said a senior manager at Byju's, requesting anonymity.

"Right now the situation is so dismal, subordinates are sitting with their managers and job hunting."

Several employees, all of whom requested anonymity, said they had received no memos about the exits of auditor Deloitte and the board members.

A Byju's spokesperson did not respond to queries on staff morale, the lack of communication from management or other issues raised by employees.

After initially denying the board exits, Byju's late on Friday confirmed in a statement that a "few" investors had vacated their board seats.

"It's all been eerily quiet so far," said the manager, adding that the lack of communication from the company's leadership was heightening employee concerns.

The edtech firm, valued at about $22 billion early last year, has laid off thousands of employees since October to cut costs, after seeing demand for online tutoring drop following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.