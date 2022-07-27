Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

With no fuel and no money for food, H G Indrani and her family of nine trudged for an hour to a community kitchen in Colombo, in hopes of finding a simple vegetarian meal.

Rampant food inflation and chronic shortages of cooking gas and petrol are making daily life a battle for millions in the midst of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

"There is no income," said Indrani, one of hundreds queuing in the midday sun at a makeshift kitchen run by a church. "There is no food most of the time, we have been suffering a lot."