Facebook Live by passenger captures sudden screams, fire in Nepal plane crash

A mobile phone recovered from the wreckage of the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal on Sunday, has apparently captured the final disturbing moments of the doomed flight, NDTV reports.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft from Kathmandu carrying 72 people -- crashed shortly before landing in Pokhara, a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation. At least 68 of those on board are dead.

The video, which circulated on social media, opens with shots of passengers sitting inside the plane and the city below seen through the window as the plane circles before landing.

There is a sudden explosion and the screen goes topsy-turvy. The final few seconds show a fire outside the window and the sounds of passengers’ screams.