Afghanistan, Pakistan peace talks collapse, ceasefire continues, Taliban says

Peace negotiations between Afghanistan and Pakistan broke down, although a ceasefire continues between the South Asian neighbours, a Taliban spokesperson said on Saturday.

Zabihullah Mujahid said negotiations had failed due to Islamabad insisting that Afghanistan assume responsibility for Pakistan's internal security, a demand he described as beyond Afghanistan's "capacity".

But, he said: "The ceasefire that has been established has not been violated by us so far, and it will continue to be observed."