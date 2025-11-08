Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 08, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Afghanistan, Pakistan peace talks collapse, ceasefire continues, Taliban says

Negotiations have failed due to Islamabad insisting that Afghanistan assume responsibility for Pakistan's internal security, an official says

Afghanistan, Pakistan peace talks collapse, ceasefire continues,

Reuters

Published : 08 Nov 2025, 02:02 PM

Updated : 08 Nov 2025, 02:02 PM

Related Stories
Several fall ill at US base after suspicious package opened
Several fall ill at US base after suspicious package opened
Student suspected in Indonesian mosque blasts
Student suspected in Indonesian mosque blasts
Deal proposed to pull Hamas fighters from Gaza zone
Deal proposed to pull Hamas fighters from Gaza zone
US to start UN negotiations on international Gaza force
US to start UN negotiations on international Gaza force
Read More
Two boys drown in Brahmanbaria pond
Two boys drown in Brahmanbaria pond
No US govt official will attend G20 summit: Trump
No US govt official will attend G20 summit: Trump
Shammo killed after 'confronting drug dealers at Suhrawardy Udyan’
Shammo killed after 'confronting drug dealers at Suhrawardy Udyan’
Woman dies after being hit by train in Lalmonirhat
Woman dies after being hit by train in Lalmonirhat
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More