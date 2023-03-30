    বাংলা

    Pakistan awaits China's decision on rollover of $2bn loan

    Such a rollover is critical for Pakistan, where foreign exchange reserves have dipped to just four weeks' worth of imports

    Reuters
    Published : 30 March 2023, 09:41 AM
    Updated : 30 March 2023, 09:41 AM

    China is working on a request from cash-strapped Pakistan to roll over a $2-billion loan that matured last week, a top finance ministry official said, amid a stalemate in bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

    Such a rollover is critical for Pakistan, where foreign exchange reserves have dipped to just four weeks' worth of imports, at a time when it is seeking an IMF bailout tranche of $1.1 billion.

    "It is a work in progress," the official said in a text message on Wednesday, referring to the rollover of the Chinese loan, which matured on Mar 23. "Formal documentation is underway."

    A formal announcement will be made, added the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, without giving further details.

    China's finance ministry and its central bank, the People's Bank of China, did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the matter.

    As Pakistan struggles to avoid defaulting on its obligations, the only help so far has come from longtime ally Beijing, through a refinancing of $1.8 billion already credited to Pakistan's central bank.

    The IMF funding is critical for Pakistan to unlock other external financing avenues, and the two have been negotiating since early February to resume $1.1 billion in funding held since November, part of a $6.5 billion bailout agreed in 2019.

    One of the lender's last remaining conditions for release of the tranche is securing an assurance on external financing to fund Pakistan's balance of payments.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: People wait for their turn to get fuel at a petrol station in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jan 30, 2023.
    Pakistani professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters
    Economists say the latest measures, which include higher taxes and fuel costs, are hurting educated professionals and many are cutting down on necessities to make ends meet
    A trader counts US dollar banknotes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar, Pakistan Jan 25, 2023. REUTERS
    Pakistan has to give assurance on financing BOP gap: IMF
    The country is facing a balance of payments crisis, with its central bank foreign exchange reserves dropping to levels barely able to cover four weeks of imports
    People wait for their turn to get fuel at a petrol station in Peshawar, Pakistan Jan 30, 2023.
    Pakistan's fuel pricing scheme needs to be agreed before IMF deal
    A loan agreement between Pakistan and the IMF will be signed once a few remaining points, including a proposed fuel pricing scheme, are settled, an official confirms
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan, Jul 16, 2019
    Pakistan 'very close' to signing IMF agreement: finmin
    An agreement would release $1.1 billion to the cash-strapped South Asian economy

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley