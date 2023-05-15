    বাংলা

    Cambodia poll body disqualifies sole opposition party from July election

    Other parties have signed up to contest the general election, but Candlelight's disqualification means the ruling CPP looks set to run virtually unopposed

    Reuters
    Published : 15 May 2023, 11:50 AM
    Updated : 15 May 2023, 11:50 AM

    Cambodia's election commission on Monday disqualified the sole opposition Candlelight Party from contesting elections in July over its failure to submit proper registration documents.

    Other parties have signed up to contest the general election, but Candlelight's disqualification means the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) looks set to run virtually unopposed.

    Some activists and diplomats have warned against what they call long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen's actions to suppress opponents, fearing they could undermine the democratic process in the Southeast Asian country.

    Asked for comment on Candlelight's disqualification, CPP spokesperson Sok Eysan said the election would be free and fair, adding that more than 10 parties had registered.

    Hun Sen has previously said the CPP will dominate politics for up to 100 years.

    Just over a year old, Candlelight is a reincarnation of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), a popular opposition that the Supreme Court disbanded in 2017 ahead of an election that was swept by CPP.

    Scores of former CNRP members have been detained or convicted of crimes, many in absentia having fled into exile amid Hun Sen's sweeping crackdown on critics.

    Candlelight deputy president Son Chhay said it would appeal to the constitutional court.

    "We have one week to do so," he said in a text message.

    Human Rights watch last month accused Cambodia's government of stepping up attacks on the opposition with rhetoric that had led to assaults on Candlelight members.

    It took aim at Hun Sen for what it said were warnings against criticising his government ahead of the election.

    In an April 24 statement, it said foreign governments should send a clear message that "dismantling opposition parties and disqualifying, assaulting, and arresting their members before election day means that there won't be any real election at all".

    The government has denied targeting its opponents, saying legal cases against them were enforcement of the law.

    RELATED STORIES
    South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol attends the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 11, 2022.
    Seoul considering its options about lethal aid to Ukraine
    Yoon Suk Yeol also said there were opinions in South Korean society that said Seoul should acquire nuclear weapons and had the technological capabilities for this
    Flags of participating countries fly outside the venue as Cambodia hosts the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia Nov 10, 2022.
    Myanmar's neighbours, some ASEAN members hold talks on crisis
    The talks held in New Delhi are part of a secretive effort to de-escalate a bloody crisis in the army-run Southeast Asian nation, sources said
    Children play next to adults at a park in Beijing, China Jun 1, 2021.
    China launches projects to build 'new-era' marriage
    The latest move by authorities to boost the country's falling birth rate aims to foster a friendly child bearing environment
    Residential single-family homes construction by KB Home are shown under construction in the community of Valley Center, California, US Jun 3, 2021.
    Fair access to proper housing can boost economic growth: report
    Proper housing could increase economic growth by up to 10.5%, while life expectancy could go up by 2.4 years on average, according to a home-building charity

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury