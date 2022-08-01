    বাংলা

    Not the time for Rajapaksa to return, Sri Lanka President says: WSJ

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa, after facing calls to resign over his handling of the country, fled on Jul 13 and stepped down from his position

    Reuters
    Published : 1 August 2022, 04:14 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2022, 04:14 AM

    Sri Lanka's new president Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday it was not the right time for former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country as it could inflame political tensions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

    "I don't believe it's the time for him to return," Wickremesinghe said in an interview with the Journal. "I have no indication of him returning soon."

    Rajapaksa, after facing calls to resign over his handling of the country, fled on July 13 and stepped down from his position.

    Days later, Wickremesinghe won a vote in parliament to become the new president.

    Wickremesinghe has remained in contact with Rajapaksa to deal with administrative handover issues and other government business, the Journal said.

    The crisis-hit country has been in talks with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout package. In April, Sri Lanka had suspended repayments on about $12 billion of foreign debt and has payments of nearly $21 billion due by the end of 2025.

    Wickremesinghe expected the IMF staff-level agreement to be reached by the end of August, the report said, adding that Sri Lanka will have to secure upwards of $3 billion from other sources next year to support essential imports including fuel, food and fertilisers.

    He also told the newspaper it would be months before Sri Lankans would see any marked improvement in their economic circumstances.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe says IMF accord pushed back after unrest
    IMF accord pushed back after unrest: Sri Lanka
    The finance ministry on Friday said bailout discussions with IMF and talks were highly successful
    Crisis-hit Pakistan's army chief seeks US help in quick release of IMF funds
    Pak army chief seeks US help in fast release of IMF funds
    Islamabad and the IMF reached an agreement earlier this month to pave the way for the release of a tranche of $1.17bn
    Sri Lanka resumes bailout discussions with IMF, finance ministry says
    Sri Lanka resumes bailout talks with IMF
    Discussions with the multilateral lender started in April under former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    World Bank has no new financing plans for crisis-hit Sri Lanka
    World Bank has no new financing plans for Sri Lanka
    The lender says it will not make any such plans until the island nation has an adequate macroeconomic policy framework in place

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher