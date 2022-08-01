Not the time for Rajapaksa to return, Sri Lanka President says: WSJ

Sri Lanka's new president Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday it was not the right time for former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country as it could inflame political tensions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"I don't believe it's the time for him to return," Wickremesinghe said in an interview with the Journal. "I have no indication of him returning soon."

Rajapaksa, after facing calls to resign over his handling of the country, fled on July 13 and stepped down from his position.