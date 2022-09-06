Sri Lanka has an IMF deal, now it courts China and India

"The government destroyed its revenue base with unsustainable tax cuts, it tried to hold the currency when tourism revenues collapsed and now it has no reserves in the bank and a population facing widespread poverty."

Estimates from the United Nations say the crisis has left more than a quarter of Sri Lanka's 22 million population struggling to secure adequate, nutritious food.

The IMF's 4-year rescues plan provisionally agreed last week demands serious fiscal repair work and more autonomy for the central bank, which was ordered to frantically print money under Rajapaksa.

To hit the IMF's target of lifting its primary budget surplus to 2.4% by 2025, Sri Lanka would get its economy growing by around 6%, something not achieved for about five years. This year it expected to contract at least 8%.

COURTING ASIA'S HEAVYWEIGHTS

Just as challenging, the IMF wants Colombo to secure "financing assurances" - Fund speak for debt relief and new loans - from regional heavyweights China, Japan and India who have long jostled for influence.

The World Bank estimates Beijing's lending, which has funded costly projects from ports to stadium, adds up to $7 billion, or 12% of Sri Lanka's $63 billion external debt. Japan has provided another $3.5 billion while India has given around $1 billion.

Without the "assurances" from those countries, the Fund's money cannot flow, IMF Mission Chief Peter Breuer stressed.

"Finding creative ways to have a collaborative platform to advance these debt restructuring discussions is very useful," Breuer said. "How debt relief is distributed amongst creditors...that is something we don't insert ourselves into."