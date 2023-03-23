Adani to increase airports business in India amid aviation boom

India's Adani Group will focus on expanding its aviation business and plans to bid for more government-run airports when they come up for privatisation, Adani Airports' chief executive said on Wednesday.

The South Asian nation is the world's fastest-growing aviation market, with demand for air travel outstripping the supply of planes. Some major airports are already reaching full capacity even as airlines continue to order more planes.

Air India last month placed a record order for 470 jets and domestic rival IndiGo is in talks for a new order of more than 500 planes, Reuters reported this month, even as it waits to take delivery of the same number from an older order.

"Our ambition is to do more airports in India," Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal said, adding that the government's airport privatisation policy is publicly known, "and we intend to bid for that".