Taliban set off fireworks to celebrate first anniversary of US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Celebratory fireworks lit up the Kabul sky on Tuesday night on the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, which the Taliban are marking as 'Freedom Day'.

The withdrawal, completed a minute before midnight local time on Aug 30, came as the war-torn country was taken over by the Taliban, who had waged a 20-year insurgency against US-led forces that invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 following the Sept 11 attacks in New York.

"Fireworks with various and beautiful colours are going to be held to mark Freedom Day," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said earlier on Tuesday.