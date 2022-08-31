    বাংলা

    Taliban set off fireworks to celebrate first anniversary of US withdrawal from Afghanistan

    The Taliban, who had waged a 20-year insurgency against US-led forces, celebrated 'Freedom Day'

    Reuters
    Published : 31 August 2022, 08:52 AM
    Updated : 31 August 2022, 08:52 AM

    Celebratory fireworks lit up the Kabul sky on Tuesday night on the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, which the Taliban are marking as 'Freedom Day'.

    The withdrawal, completed a minute before midnight local time on Aug 30, came as the war-torn country was taken over by the Taliban, who had waged a 20-year insurgency against US-led forces that invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 following the Sept 11 attacks in New York.

    "Fireworks with various and beautiful colours are going to be held to mark Freedom Day," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said earlier on Tuesday.

    The fireworks were accompanied by intense celebratory aerial firing in many areas of Kabul.

    The de-facto Taliban government has also declared Wednesday a public holiday to mark the day, the labour ministry said.

    The head of the US Central Command had said back then that there was "a lot of heartbreak" associated with the departure. Having failed to anticipate the Taliban would prevail so quickly, Washington and its NATO allies were forced into a hasty exit.

    The United States completed its military withdrawal from Afghanistan after a huge but chaotic airlift that cost the lives of 13 US service members and left behind thousands of Afghans and hundreds of Americans still seeking an escape from Taliban rule.

    Some have since been able to leave, but many others remain in Afghanistan, where the Taliban are looking to establish a fully-functional government that is recognised by the international community.

    The Taliban also are now dealing with an insurgency of their own, led by the Afghanistan affiliate of the Islamic State militant group.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cataclysmic floods in Pakistan kill 1,100, including 380 children
    380 children among 1,100 killed in Pakistan floods
    The country has received nearly 190% more rain than the 30-year average in the quarter through August this year
    Death of girl set ablaze in India's Jharkhand state sparks anger
    Death of girl set ablaze in India sparks anger
    Hardline Hindu groups call for death to the accused, a Muslim man who police said lived in the same locality as the victim, a Hindu
    UN issues flash appeal for $160 million to help Pakistan with floods
    UN issues flash appeal for $160m to help Pakistan with floods
    UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the country needs the world’s collective and prioritised attention as the floods have affected more than 33 million people
    Sri Lanka in 'final stage' of IMF talks; budget deficit widens
    Sri Lanka budget to bolster revenue as IMF talks progress
    Negotiations with the IMF, which currently has a team of officials visiting Sri Lanka, have reached a 'successful level', according to the Sri Lankan president

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher