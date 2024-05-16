Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 16, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Jailed Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan appears in top court by video link

Thousands of supporters of Khan are waiting on the YouTube channel of his PTI party where the court visuals were expected to be aired

Pakistan ex-PM Khan appears in top court by video link
Men watch television screens as they wait to see the appearance of the jailed Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, expected to be streamed live during a video proceeding of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, at a market in Peshawar, Pakistan May 16, 2

Reuters

Published : 16 May 2024, 03:52 PM

Updated : 16 May 2024, 03:52 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
World food prices rise again: FAO
World food prices rise again: FAO
Read More
Indonesia raises alert for Ibu volcano
Indonesia raises alert for Ibu volcano
Israel moves in on Hamas stronghold in north Gaza
Israel moves in on Hamas stronghold in north Gaza
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Salim Prodhan will not contest Upazila polls
Salim Prodhan will not contest Upazila polls
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More