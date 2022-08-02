    বাংলা

    Blinken says Taliban 'grossly' violated Doha agreement by sheltering al Qaeda's Zawahiri

    The United States killed al Qaeda's top leader Zawahiri in a strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, President Joe Biden said

    Reuters
    Published : 2 August 2022, 04:38 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2022, 04:38 AM

    The Taliban "grossly" violated the Doha Agreement by hosting and sheltering al Qaeda's top leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

    The United States killed leader Zawahiri in a strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, President Joe Biden said on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

    "In the face of the Taliban’s unwillingness or inability to abide by their commitments, we will continue to support the Afghan people with robust humanitarian assistance and to advocate for the protection of their human rights, especially of women and girls," Blinken said in a statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan helicopter goes missing with high-ranking army officers on board
    Pakistan army helicopter missing with general on board
    The helicopter, which was helping with the operation in Lasbela district, had lost contact with air traffic control, the army said
    Not the time for Rajapaksa to return, Sri Lanka President says: WSJ
    Not the time for Rajapaksa to return: Sri Lanka president
    Gotabaya Rajapaksa, after facing calls to resign over his handling of the country, fled on Jul 13 and stepped down from his position
    Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe says IMF accord pushed back after unrest
    IMF accord pushed back after unrest: Sri Lanka
    The finance ministry on Friday said bailout discussions with IMF and talks were highly successful
    Crisis-hit Pakistan's army chief seeks US help in quick release of IMF funds
    Pak army chief seeks US help in fast release of IMF funds
    Islamabad and the IMF reached an agreement earlier this month to pave the way for the release of a tranche of $1.17bn

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher