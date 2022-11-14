    বাংলা

    Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes

    The closure came after prolonged firing between security forces from both sides the day before

    Gul and YousafzaiReuters
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 02:32 PM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 02:32 PM

    A major border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan has closed for trade and transit after a clash between security force personnel from both sides, a local Pakistani official said on Monday.

    Abdul Hameed Zehri, the Deputy Commissioner of the town of Chahman, which borders the Afghan district of Spin Boldak, said the closure came after prolonged firing between security forces from both sides the day before.

    "Firing continued until late night from both sides," said Zehri, adding that trade and border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan had been suspended at Chahman.

    A spokesperson for the Taliban administration's interior ministry said a clash had occurred between border forces from both sides. He said it was due to a "misunderstanding" and the incident was being investigated.

    A spokesperson for the media wing of Pakistan's military said they were looking into the situation to determine what had happened.

    Zehri said the clashes had started when a man coming from the Afghan side of the border crossing had shot a Pakistani security force member, killing him and wounding others. The total number of casualties on both sides was not immediately clear.

    Hundreds of trucks containing goods were stuck waiting on both sides, locals and officials said.

    Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, clashes have taken place between its security forces and those of Pakistan, while militants have attacked Pakistani forces.

    Pakistan has called on the Taliban to ensure it lives up to promises that it would not harbour international militants. The Taliban denies harbouring militants.

    Disputes linked to the border have been a bone of contention between the neighbours for decades.

    The Taliban has attempted to block Pakistan's plans to finish fencing the 2,600 km (1,615 miles) border, which was drawn by British colonial rulers with no consideration for the Pashtun tribes it divided.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe attends an interview with Reuters at Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Aug 18, 2022.
    New Sri Lanka budget aimed at clinching IMF deal
    IMF recommendations have only been looked at to stabilise the economy, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in his budget speech
    People stand outside the ruins of collapsed houses after an earthquake struck early Wednesday, in the western district of Doti, Nepal November 9, 2022.
    Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Nepal
    Strong tremors were felt in Nepal and in northern India, prompting residents to rush out of their homes, but there were no reports of casualties
    Afghan women wait to receive free wheat donated by the Afghan government during a quarantine, amid concerns about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr 21, 2020.
    Taliban ban women from parks: morality ministry says
    A Taliban spokesman said they took the decision as women didn't follow dress code as strictly as they demanded
    A man and students ride on a motorcycle on a flooded road, following rains during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan August 10, 2022.
    Pakistan at COP27 demands climate aid, says 'dystopia' already here
    The country's climate minister demands emergency cash, saying they are struggling to recover from climate-fueled flooding that caused more than $30 billion in economic losses

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher