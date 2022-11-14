Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes

Abdul Hameed Zehri, the Deputy Commissioner of the town of Chahman, which borders the Afghan district of Spin Boldak, said the closure came after prolonged firing between security forces from both sides the day before.

"Firing continued until late night from both sides," said Zehri, adding that trade and border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan had been suspended at Chahman.

A spokesperson for the Taliban administration's interior ministry said a clash had occurred between border forces from both sides. He said it was due to a "misunderstanding" and the incident was being investigated.

A spokesperson for the media wing of Pakistan's military said they were looking into the situation to determine what had happened.