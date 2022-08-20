China sentences tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 years, fines his company $8.1bn

Among the nine firms were four insurers - Tianan Property Insurance Co of China, Huaxia Life Insurance Co, Tianan Life Insurance Co and Yi'an P&C Insurance Co - as well as New Times Trust Co and New China Trust Co. The other three were Chengtong Securities, Guosheng Securities and Guosheng Futures.

The court said that from 2004, Xiao and Tomorrow controlled multiple financial institutions and internet financial platforms, including the failed Baoshang Bank, via multiple layers of indirect shareholders and anonymous ownership.

It said Xiao used the illegal gains for the acquisition of financial institutions, securities trading and overseas investment. But it acknowledged his attempts to make amends.

"Xiao Jianhua has taken commendable actions, so he was given a mitigated punishment in accordance with the law," it said.

Asked about Xiao's right to consular access as a Canadian citizen at a Friday briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Xiao was not entitled to such rights as Chinese law did not recognise dual nationality.

Canada's foreign ministry said it was aware of media reports about the sentencing, and its officials would monitor the case and press for consular access.

"The lack of transparency in Mr. Xiao’s legal process is very concerning, as is the ongoing lack of consular access, which prevents us from being able to assess his wellbeing," it said in a statement.

Tomorrow Holdings could not immediately be reached for comment.