July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Nepali Sherpa sets climbing record on Pakistan mountain

    A 47-year-old Nepali sherpa has set a climbing record by scaling all the world's 14 peaks that are higher than 8,000 metres (26,247 ft) for a second time, his agency said on Thursday.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 10:12 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 10:59 AM

    Sanu Sherpa, from Sankhuwasabha district in east Nepal, reached the top of Pakistan's Gasherbrum II, which at 8,035 metres is the 13th highest, on Thursday morning, his Pioneer Adventure hiking company said in Kathmandu.

    "He is the only person in the world to scale each of the 14 highest mountains twice," Nibesh Karki, the company's executive director said. No further details were available.

    Eight of the 14 highest peaks, including Mount Everest, are in Nepal. The other six are in Pakistan and the Tibet region of China.

    RELATED STORIES
    Prince Harry wins bid to challenge UK over security arrangements
    Harry wins bid to challenge UK over security arrangements
    Harry, who moved to the United States two years ago with his wife Meghan, is challenging a government decision for him to cease receiving police protection while in Britain
    Seven killed in Russian strikes on Syria
    7 killed in Russian strikes on Syria
    Four of the dead are children. A dozen more people, including eight children, have been injured in the attack
    Gunfire heard at main Mali military base, residents suspect militant attack
    Heavy gunfire heard at Mali military base
    Three residents of the camp say they believe the base at Kati has been attacked by Islamist militants
    Last orders? Foreign beers remain on Russian shelves months after brewers halt sales
    Foreign beers remain on Russian shelves months after sales halted
    Shops across Moscow are still selling off stockpiles months after the brewers said they would halt production

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher