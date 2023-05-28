Five months in with no deal in sight, Israel's judicial protests endure

Amid a sea of hundreds, perhaps thousands of Israeli flags at an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday, a plain white poster protruded with a handwritten message in black: "Democracy without compromise."

For five months now, tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the street every week to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed judicial overhaul that would give politicians greater sway over selecting judges.

It would also limit the power of the Supreme Court to strike down legislation.

The protesters can claim some success in that the plan has not been approved as quickly as Netanyahu hoped, but his government remains committed to pushing through the changes.

Under pressure at home and abroad, Netanyahu agreed to delay the overhaul to try to negotiate with the opposition a middle ground, but after shifting focus to passing a state budget last week, the highly-contested plan is again at the forefront.