Israel's 'fired' defence chief hangs on as Netanyahu hits pause

The Israeli defence chief whose dismissal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought the country's political crisis to a climax is remaining in office until further notice, aides said on Tuesday, suggesting government indecision on how to proceed.

Beset by unprecedented nationwide protests at his nationalist-religious coalition's signature plan to overhaul the judiciary, Netanyahu on Monday pressed the pause button and called for compromise talks with the centre-left opposition.

"We are in the midst of a crisis that is endangering the basic unity between us," he said in a prime-time television address. "This crisis necessitates that we all conduct ourselves responsibly."

His move stabilised Israel's shaken economy. But questions remained about Netanyahu's credibility - including within his own camp - after dissent by some senior Likud party colleagues.