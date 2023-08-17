Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank raid

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian fighter during a raid that set off clashes in the flashpoint city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, medical officials and militant groups said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said one of its staff, a woman, was also shot and wounded by Israeli gunfire.

Relatives of Mustafa Qonboa said the 32-year-old was a senior operative with Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, an armed wing of President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement.

The Israeli military said soldiers shot back after coming under fire during an operation to arrest suspected members of the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad faction, and a soldier was wounded. A gun and a dozen bombs were also seized, the military statement said.