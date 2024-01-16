Yemen's Houthis threaten to hit US ships as more tankers steer clear

Yemen's Houthi movement will expand its targets in the Red Sea region to include US ships, an official from the Iran-allied group said on Monday, as it vowed to keep up attacks after US and British strikes on its sites in Yemen.

Attacks by the Houthis on ships in area since November have impacted companies and alarmed major powers in an escalation of Israel's more than three-month war with Hamas militants in Gaza. The group says it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians.

British and American ships had become "legitimate targets" due to the strikes launched by the two countries on Yemen last week, Nasruldeen Amer, a spokesperson for the Houthis, told Al Jazeera.

"The ship doesn't necessarily have to be heading to Israel for us to target it. It is enough for it to be American," Amer said. "The United States is on the verge of losing its maritime security."

The Houthis previously said they would only target Israeli ships or those en route to Israel.

In the latest apparent attack, the U.S Central Command said Houthi forces in Yemen struck the US-owned and operated dry bulk ship Gibraltar Eagle with an anti-ship ballistic missile on Monday, although there were no reports of injuries or significant damage.