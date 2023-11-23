Israeli army displays tunnel beneath Al Shifa it says served as Hamas hideout

The Israeli army showed a reinforced tunnel beside Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza on Wednesday, complete with a bathroom, kitchen and an air-conditioned meeting room that it said had served as a command post for Hamas fighters.

The tunnel shaft, some two meters (6-1/2 feet) high, was accessed through an outdoor shaft in the hospital complex grounds, which were once crowded with tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians the army said had served as a human shield from war.

"That's the way that they survive because they use the hospital as a human shield that protects them," said Colonel Elad Tsuri, commander of an Israeli armoured brigade that found the tunnel. "And here they can stay for a long time. There is a room with air conditioning inside."

Israel has long accused Hamas of using the Shifa hospital complex as a command and control centre as part of a wider strategy that seeks to hide its forces among the civilian population.