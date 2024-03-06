Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal is in Hamas' hands as Ramadan nears

"This first phase of a ceasefire would also enable a surge of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, and provide time and space to secure more enduring arrangements and sustained calm," the White House statement said.

Earlier in Beirut, Hamas official Osama Hamdan repeated his group's main demands: an end to the Israeli military offensive, withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the return of all Gazans to the homes they had been forced to flee.

He said any exchange of prisoners cannot take place except after a ceasefire, reflecting Hamas' view that a ceasefire must, above all, be a step towards a settlement of the conflict.

Israel for its part wants merely a pause in fighting to get hostages out of Gaza and more aid in, insisting that it will not end the conflict before Hamas is "eliminated".

Government spokesman Avi Hyman told a briefing before Hamdan spoke that the Islamist movement would have to "come down from their delusional positions and come into our orbit".

He added: "Hamas understands military pressure and we are bringing it to them."

Washington, Israel's main political and military backer and a sponsor of the talks, also put the onus squarely on Gaza's rulers.

"It’s in the hands of Hamas right now. Israelis have been cooperating. There’s been a rational offer," Biden told reporters. "If we get to the circumstance that it [fighting] continues to Ramadan ... it’s gonna be very dangerous."

Palestinian-Israeli violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories often spikes during Ramadan, as does hostility towards Israel in the Arab and Muslim world, creating a strong incentive for leaders to clinch a deal before then.

HAMAS SAYS IT HAS PRESENTED OWN DRAFT

Hamas says Washington's stance is designed to deflect blame from Israel if the talks collapse.

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim said Hamas had presented its own draft deal, and was awaiting a response from Israel, adding: "(Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu doesn't want to reach an agreement and the ball now is in the Americans' court."

A source had told Reuters earlier that Israel was staying away because Hamas had refused to furnish a list of hostages who are still alive. Naim said this was impossible without a ceasefire as hostages were scattered across the war zone and held by separate groups.

The US has also urged Israel to do more to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's assault, launched after Hamas attacks that killed 1,200 people in October.

"We must get more aid into Gaza," Biden said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this also meant "making sure it can get to the people who need it ... the situation as it stands is simply unacceptable."

Famine looms over the Gaza Strip as aid supplies, already sharply curtailed during the war, have dwindled to barely a trickle. Swathes of the territory are completely cut off from food. Gaza's few functioning hospitals, already overwhelmed by the wounded, are now filling with children starving to death.