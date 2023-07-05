Eight hurt in Palestinian car-ramming, stabbing in Tel Aviv

The attack in Israel's commercial capital took place as more than 1,000 Israeli troops were engaged in the second day of an operation against Palestinian militants in the Jenin refugee camp, one of the flashpoints in more than a year of escalating violence in the occupied West Bank.

Hamas, which claimed the attacker as one of its members, said the action was "an act of self-defence in the face of the ongoing Zionist massacre in Jenin".

CCTV video circulated online showed a pickup truck mounting a pavement and bicycle lane outside a mall at high speed, striking at least two people. The driver is seen exiting through a window, stabbing a cafe-goer and chasing other people with knife in hand.

"I saw the grey pickup pull up at peak speed and ram the bus stop, powerfully. In the first seconds you think it could have been a mistake by the driver," said Liron Bahash, a sports teacher who was at the scene on a lunch break.

"He exited through the window, not the door, like in a movie, with a knife in hand and started chasing civilians. Now you understand it's an attack. We ran for our lives," Bahash said.