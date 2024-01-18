Suspected Jordan strikes on southern Syria kill 10

Suspected Jordanian air strikes on southern Syria killed 10 people including children early on Thursday, according to local Syrian media and monitors tracking the conflict.

There was no immediate comment from Jordanian authorities.

Jordan's army has stepped up a campaign against drug dealers in recent weeks after clashes last month with dozens of people suspected of links to pro-Iranian militias carrying large hauls of narcotics over its border with Syria, along with weapons and explosives.

Local outlet Sham FM reported that Jordanian air strikes struck two homes in the town of Arman in the southern province of Suwayda, resulting in the fatalities.

Suwayda24, a Syrian newsportal that monitors developments in the province, said simultaneous air strikes overnight hit the residential quarter of Arman in the province's southeast, near the border with Jordan.

It said the strikes killed 10 civilians - two children, five women and three men, but did not identify the strikes as Jordanian.