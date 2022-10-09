Protesters hack state-run live TV in Iran, show image of Khamenei in flames

A news bulletin of Iran’s state media has been interrupted by a protest against the country’s leader in an apparent hack of the broadcaster, according to the BBC.
An image of a white mask painted with green and red stripes, referring to Iran’s national flag, initially replaced the news broadcast while it aired on Saturday and was later followed by an image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with flames around him.
The group which hacked the live broadcast called itself “Edalaat Ali” (Adalat Ali), or Ali's Justice.
Iran’s morality police detained 22-year-old Masha Amini on Sept 13, for wearing tight trousers, and she died three days later, according to Reuters.
Her death in police custody ignited more than two weeks of protests all across Iran. Her father has said she suffered bruises to her legs, and has held the police responsible for her death, the news agency reported.
However, an Iranian coroner's report into the death of Mahsa Amini said she did not die due to blows to the head and limbs but from multiple organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia, the country’s official news agency IRNA, said on Friday.
Saturday's hack of the TV news broadcast also showed images of Iran's supreme leader with a target on his head, photos of Amini and three other women killed in recent protests, BBC reports.
One of the captions read “join us and rise up", whilst another said "our youths' blood is dripping off your paws".
The interruption lasted only a few seconds before being cut off.
Historically, such displays of rebellion are rare against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who wields almost complete power within Iran.
On Saturday, social media videos emerged which seemed to show female students at a university in Tehran chanting "get lost" during a visit by President Ebrahim Raisi.
Earlier in the day, two people were killed in Sanandaj, including a man shot in his car after he sounded his horn in support of protesters, according to BBC.
A video shared online also showed a woman shot in the neck lying unconscious on the ground in Mashhad.
State-run news agency IRNA, citing a police official, said that a man had been killed by "counter-revolutionaries" in Iran’s city of Sanandaj.
Rights groups say more than 150 people have been killed since the protests in the Islamic Republic began on Sept 17.