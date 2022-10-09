Protesters hack state-run live TV in Iran, show image of Khamenei in flames

A news bulletin of Iran’s state media has been interrupted by a protest against the country’s leader in an apparent hack of the broadcaster, according to the BBC.

An image of a white mask painted with green and red stripes, referring to Iran’s national flag, initially replaced the news broadcast while it aired on Saturday and was later followed by an image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with flames around him.

The group which hacked the live broadcast called itself “Edalaat Ali” (Adalat Ali), or Ali's Justice.