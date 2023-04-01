    বাংলা

    Man shot dead after grabbing Israeli cop's gun near Al Aqsa mosque: police

    The sacred site, known to Muslims as The Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, remained relatively quiet on Saturday

    Reuters
    A man detained by Israeli police near a flashpoint mosque compound in Jerusalem grabbed an officer's gun and fired it, prompting the unit to shoot him dead, the force said on Saturday, describing the incident as a terrorist attack. 

    The incident overnight at the edge of the Al Aqsa Mosque complex, an icon of Palestinian nationalism, came at a high point of Muslim attendance for the holy month of Ramadan. 

    Police identified the slain man as a 26-year-old resident of Hura, a Bedouin town in south Israel. Lawmaker Mansour Abbas, whose United Arab List party is popular in that area, said he was a medical student and questioned the police account. 

    Reuters could not immediately verify the account independently. Police said the incident took place at a spot not covered by security cameras. Footage of similar incidents in the past has usually surfaced within a short time. 

    Israeli-Palestinian tensions are simmering after months of violence in areas of Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank and friction at Al Aqsa has often set off violence in recent years. 

    US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in a 1967 war, have stalled for almost a decade and show no sign of resumption.

