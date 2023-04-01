Man shot dead after grabbing Israeli cop's gun near Al Aqsa mosque: police

The sacred site, known to Muslims as The Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, remained relatively quiet on Saturday.

Police identified the slain man as a 26-year-old resident of Hura, a Bedouin town in south Israel. Lawmaker Mansour Abbas, whose United Arab List party is popular in that area, said he was a medical student and questioned the police account.

Reuters could not immediately verify the account independently. Police said the incident took place at a spot not covered by security cameras. Footage of similar incidents in the past has usually surfaced within a short time.