Israel marks 75th anniversary amid doubt and division

Israel celebrates its 75th anniversary this week in a fractious and uncertain mood, overshadowed by a battle over the judiciary that has opened up some of the deepest social divisions since the foundation of the country in 1948.

Memorial Day on Tuesday, honouring the country's military dead, and Independence Day a day later have traditionally served as markers of unity in a nation that has fought repeated wars since its creation.

This year, the mood is different.

"I am convinced that there is no greater existential threat to our people than the one that comes from within: Our own polarisation and alienation from one another," President Isaac Herzog told the General Assembly of the Jewish Federations of North America in Tel Aviv this week.