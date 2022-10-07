From refuge in Iraq, Kurdish exiles hope Iran's 'revolution' prevails

More than a decade after he fled to sanctuary in northern Iraq, Iranian Kurdish activist Sirvan Hassan can't keep his eyes off news of the protests which have swept Iran over the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody last month.

One of the some 10,200 Iranian Kurds registered as refugees or asylum seekers in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region, Hassan said they were all gripped by the "revolution" that started in Iran's northwestern region, where most of the country's estimated 10 million Kurds live, before spreading nationwide.