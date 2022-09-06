Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound 16 during West Bank raid

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man and wounded 16 others during a raid in the occupied West Bank in which the military blew up the house of a Palestinian who had carried out a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv, witnesses and medics said.

Columns of Israeli military vehicles had entered the Palestinian city Jenin under heavy fire, witnesses said, and sounds of gunshots echoed across the streets as loudspeakers called upon residents to confront the Israeli forces.

The Israeli military said its troops had come under heavy Palestinian fire during the operation in which they destroyed the apartment of Raad Hazem who shot into a Tel Aviv bar on Apr 7, killing three Israelis.