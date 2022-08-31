Water woes deepen misery for families in Syria shattered by war

Drained by a decade of war, destitute families in northeastern Syria are now facing fresh misery - and a dilemma - over water.

It has become so expensive that communities are having to save scarce clean supplies for the elderly and young, leaving most people to choose between drinking dirty water and risking disease or going without and facing malnourishment, experts say.

Decrepit water systems damaged by the conflict have long forced people to rely on trucked water delivered by private firms or aid agencies, but the spike in commodity prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated the situation.

Many residents of the region's cities and towns can no longer afford clean water, while humanitarian organisations have warned they may have to cut supplies for those living in refugee camps with logistical costs rising and Syria's economy reeling.

"It's a horrible choice (for people), said Mohammad Mahmoud, Director of the Water and Climate Project at the Middle East Institute, a think-tank.