    বাংলা

    Israel bans non-Muslim visits to Al-Aqsa compound until Ramadan end

    An Israeli police raid at the site last week triggered rocket attacks on Israel from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria that were met with Israeli strikes

    Reuters
    Published : 11 April 2023, 04:20 PM
    Updated : 11 April 2023, 04:20 PM

    Jewish visitors and tourists will be banned from the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem until the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday. 

    An Israeli police raid at the site last week triggered rocket attacks on Israel from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria that were met with Israeli strikes. In previous years Israel has banned Jewish visits to the compound in the last 10 days of Ramadan.

    RELATED STORIES
    Jewish worshippers hold up a Torah scroll as they take part in the traditional priestly blessing prayer on the holiday of Passover, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, Apr 9, 2023.
    After tense night, thousands pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall
    The Al-Aqsa compound - sacred to Muslims and Jews - has been at the centre of a security crisis set off last week when Israeli police raided the mosque
    Israeli border policemen take position near Al-Aqsa compound also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, while tension arise during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, Apr 5, 2023.
    Violence erupts again at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque
    Police tried to evacuate the worshippers, who then threw objects at them. The Palestinian Red Crescent said six people were injured
    Israeli security forces work at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, April 5, 2023.
    Cross-border fire in Gaza
    At least nine rockets were fired from Gaza overnight, prompting air strikes from Israel which struck what it said were Hamas weapon production sites
    Israeli border policemen set up a fence near Al-Aqsa compound also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, Apr 5, 2023.
    Israeli police raid Al-Aqsa mosque
    Palestinian militants fired at least nine rockets from Gaza into Israel overnight

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan