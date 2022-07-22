July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Israeli attack on Syria's Damascus kills three

    Seven others have been injured in the attack, Syrian state media said citing a military statement

    Reuters
    Published : 22 July 2022, 4:33 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2022, 4:33 AM

    An Israeli attack on Syria's capital, Damascus, has killed three soldiers and injured seven others, Syrian state media said early on Friday, citing a military statement.

    Syrian air defences have intercepted missiles launched from the Golan Heights attacking points in the vicinity of Damascus and managed to down some of them, the statement added.

    The attack also caused material damage, the statement said, without clarifying.

    RELATED STORIES
    Iran doesn't want a nuclear deal, British spy chief says
    Iran doesn't want a nuclear deal, British spy chief says
    Western powers warn Iran is getting closer to being able to sprint toward making a nuclear bomb, which Iran denies
    Turkey rejects responsibility for attack on Iraq's Dohuk that killed eight
    Turkey rejects responsibility for attack on Iraq's Dohuk that killed eight
    Iraq's government will call back the Iraqi charge d'affaires in Turkey for consultation after accusing Ankara of carrying out a strike on a mountain resort in the northern province of Dohuk, the state ...
    Eight killed, 23 injured in Turkish attack on resort in Iraq's Dohuk province
    Eight tourists died and another 23 people were injured in a Turkish attack on a mountain resort in Iraq's northern province of Dohuk, Iraq state media said on Wednesday.
    Israeli minister rues 'stupid' Israeli TV report in Makkah
    Israeli minister rues 'stupid' Israeli TV report in Makkah
    An Israeli minister on Wednesday denounced as 'stupid and harmful' to Israel-Gulf ties a TV report by a journalist who entered Islam's holiest site Makkah despite a ban on non-Muslim visits and who ap ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher