US air strike said to kill 13 al Shabaab militants in Somalia

The US military on Sunday said it believed it had killed 13 al Shabaab fighters in southern Somalia in what it called a "collective self-defense airstrike" at the request of the Somali government.

The Somali government and allied forces began a campaign a year ago to that has pushed al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked group, out of parts of the center of the country, although the group continues to carry out major attacks.

The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said it had conducted an air strike on Saturday against al Shabaab near Seiera, about 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Kismayo, at the government's request.