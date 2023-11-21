White House says Israel, Hamas hostage deal closer than before

The United States believes that Israel and Hamas are getting closer to a deal that would secure the release of some hostages held in Gaza, even as the Israeli military's deadly assault on Gaza City continued and rockets were being fired into Israel.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday he believed an accord was near. "We're closer now than we've been before," White House spokesman John Kirby said of a hostage agreement.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas took about 240 hostages during its Oct 7 rampage into Israel that killed 1,200 people.

Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), met in Qatar on Monday with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to "advance humanitarian issues" related to the conflict, the Geneva-based ICRC said in a statement. She also met separately with Qatari authorities.

The organisation said it was not part of negotiations aimed at releasing the hostages. But as a neutral intermediary it was ready "to facilitate any future release that the parties agree to," it said.