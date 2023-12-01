How Qatar swayed Israel and Hamas to make a truce work

NOT "POSTMEN"

Instead of simply passing on messages from one side to the other, the Qataris' approach to mediation is to be proactive and throw their weight into negotiations, according to a US official familiar with the matter and Egyptian security sources.

Doha had already used such tactics to push for solutions to close the gaps in demands between Israel and Hamas, notably when negotiators tackled the sensitive issue of hostages ahead of the first truce announcement, the US official said.

At the start, the Netanyahu administration said it would not swap Palestinian prisoners held in Israel for hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, which in 2011 had obtained the liberation of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel in exchange for the release of one Israeli soldier, made high demands, people familiar with the negotiations said.

The two sides eventually agreed on a ratio of three Palestinian prisoners for each civilian hostage.

The key, the Qatari official involved in the negotiations said, was to amend what was being proposed by one side until it became acceptable by the other.

"We say 'Listen, let's have a second round of discussions with you before we send the proposal,'" he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"If we decided to be like postmen and deliver letters only, I doubt that we would have finished this agreement."

On Nov 22, Qatari emissaries worked the phones and moved back and forth between different rooms, the source briefed on the negotiations said.

Qatari negotiators shepherded Israel and Hamas to agree on exactly where in Gaza Israeli tanks would be stationed during the truce. Similarly, they brokered an agreement on how Israeli soldiers would meet a Hamas demand to vacate Gaza hospitals, including Al Shifa, where they had taken positions, the source said.

The negotiators, some of whom have been involved in Israel-Hamas mediations since 2014, also needed to work out a crucial element: a safeguard mechanism designed to ensure that any small breach in the ceasefire would not cause it to collapse, he said.

They managed to get both sides to sign off on specific procedures they would have to follow in the event of an incident, reviewing detailed scenarios such as gunfire or tank movements, he said.

The mechanism was activated shortly after the truce came into force, when Israeli soldiers opened fire on Palestinians trying to move to northern Gaza, the source said.

About five hours into the meeting, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke on the phone with US President Joe Biden and discussed the deal's implementation, according to the White House readout of the call.

After the marathon session was over some hours later, Qatar's foreign ministry announced the truce would come into force on Friday, Nov 24 at 7 am in Gaza.