In Arab world, Israel's crisis dominates the news

Netanyahu came under pressure to ease tensions overnight when protests grew over his sacking of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who had said the coalition's judicial overhaul threatened Israeli security.

Late on Monday, Netanyahu announced he would open talks on the bitterly contested plans amid concerns the divisions could fracture his three-month-old coalition or escalate into violence.

'OF THEIR OWN MAKING'

"The division is of their own making and now it is hunting them down," said Nael Meqdad, 43, a Palestinian in the Gaza Strip. He hoped it would ease pressure on Palestinians amidst a surge in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Some Palestinians compared the division in Israel to their own factional split between the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza and Fatah in the West Bank - a divide many Palestinians have accused Israel of feeding as it set back their national cause.

"What's happening in Israel - they deserve it," said Hani Abu Tarabeesh, another resident of Gaza.

"Just like they divided us, they are now getting divided."

At broadcaster al-Manar, run by Hezbollah, which has fought numerous wars with Israel, a headline on its website declared that "complete paralysis" had afflicted the "enemy" due to strike action.

Israel faced a storm of Arab condemnation earlier this month when a leading member of Netanyahu's government, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, said there was no Palestinian history or culture and no such thing as a Palestinian people.

In the United Arab Emirates, one of several Arab states to normalize ties with Israel in recent years, political commentator Abdulkhaleq Abdulla said on Monday the domestic upheaval in Israel had no bearing on those agreements, known as the Abraham Accords, as commercial relations were ongoing.