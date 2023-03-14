Iran pardons 22,000 people who took part in protests

Iranian judicial authorities have pardoned 22,000 people who took part in anti-government protests, judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

State media reported early last month that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners including some arrested in the protests in a deadly crackdown on dissent.

"So far 82,000 people have been pardoned, including 22,000 people who participated in (the) protests," Ejei said.