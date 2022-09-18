Protests break out at funeral of Iranian woman who died after morals arrest

In recent months, rights activists have urged women to publicly remove their veils, a gesture that would risk their arrest for defying the Islamic dress code as the country's hardline rulers crack down on "immoral behaviour".

Videos posted on social media have shown cases of what appeared to be heavy-handed action by morality police units against women who had removed their hijab.

INVESTIGATION INTO DEATH

Authorities have launched probes into the death of Amini, but a medical examiner said on Saturday results of forensic tests may take three weeks. Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told state TV there was no report she was beaten.

Police said Amini became ill as she waited with other detained women at a morality police station, rejecting allegations on social media that she was likely beaten.