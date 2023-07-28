Benjamin Netanyahu, a hawk in the eye of the storm

Although many of the reservists protesting have said they would serve in the event of a real security emergency, in a country in a constant state of military alert the revolt has been one of the most striking aspects of the battle over the overhaul.

Israel's top general, Herzi Halevi, has warned that the divisions risk creating "dangerous cracks" in the military.

POLARISING

Perhaps the most polarizing of Israel's leaders, but a supreme pragmatist, Netanyahu had always been seen as a recognizable conservative - pro-business and tough on security.

A stocky, imposing figure, his poise and flawless American English have underlined his outsized role on the world stage.

But he has been equally at ease in the rough-and-tumble world of Israeli politics, appealing to the gut instincts of his core voter base in gritty towns and settlements far from the bright lights of fashionable Tel Aviv.

However, before his last election win in 2022, boxed in by the corruption trial that he cast as a partisan witch-hunt, he was forced to seek alliances outside the traditional political mainstream. That meant closing ranks with religious and ultra-nationalist parties untroubled about upsetting Israel's allies with their openly expansionist agenda.

A lifelong security hardliner and a scourge of liberal opinion, Netanyahu described himself in his autobiography - "Bibi My Story" - as "conservative but decidedly not extreme".

But he found himself well to the left of coalition partners including Itamar Ben-Gvir, convicted in 2007 of racist incitement against Arabs, and Bezalel Smotrich, who, soon after gaining office, called in March 2022 for a Palestinian village to be "wiped out".

US President Joe Biden, a lifelong supporter of Israel, has made no secret of his alarm, calling for consensus on the judicial reforms and describing Netanyahu's cabinet as one of the most extreme he had seen in more than 50 years of dealing with Israeli governments.