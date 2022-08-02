Saudi Arabia welcomes killing of al Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Iran is enriching uranium to up to 60% fissile purity, above a cap of 3.67% set under a now tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers
Saudi Arabia welcomed US President Joe Biden's announcement of the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, the State news agency reported late on Monday quoting a foreign ministry statement.
"Zawahiri is considered one of the leaders of terrorism that led the planning and execution of heinous terrorist operations in the United States and Saudi Arabia," it said.