    বাংলা

    US offers $10 million for Hamas financial information

    The reward offering follows four rounds of US sanctions on Hamas after the group's deadly incursion into Israel on Oct 7

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Jan 2024, 04:32 PM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2024, 04:32 PM

    The United States is offering up to $10 million for information on five Hamas financiers or anything leading to the disruption of the Palestinian militant group's financial mechanisms, the State Department said on Friday.

    The reward offering follows four rounds of US sanctions on Hamas after the group's deadly incursion into Israel on Oct 7, which Israel says killed 1,200 people. Israel's subsequent military retaliation in Gaza has killed 22,600 people, local health officials say, and left much of the enclave in ruins.

    The five are Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Khair, Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah, and Muhammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah, who have all been previously designated global terrorists by the United States, the department said in a statement.

    The first financier, known as Hamza, is based in Sudan, has managed numerous companies in Hamas’ investment portfolio and was involved in the transfer of almost $20 million to Hamas, the department said. He is tied to Sudanese President Omar Bashir and Islamist groups undermining stability in Sudan, according to the State Department.

    Three of the Hamas operatives cited - Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, and Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah - are part of the group's investment network in Turkey, the department said.

    Nasrallah has close ties to Iranian entities and has been involved in the transfer of tens of millions of dollars to Hamas, including its military wing, the agency said. The department said in October he was based in Qatar.

    The rewards would be provided for information on any source of revenue for Hamas, major donors, financial institutions that facilitate transactions for Hamas, front companies that procure dual-use technology for the group and criminal schemes that benefit Hamas, the State Department said.

    RELATED STORIES
    An Israeli military tactical drone operator launches a drone near the Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel, December 30, 2023.
    Israel seeks full control of Gaza-Egypt border: Netanyahu
    Such a move would mark a de facto reversal of Israel's 2005 withdrawal from Gaza, placing the enclave under exclusive Israeli control
    Foreign Minister of the Palestinian National Authority Riyad Al-Maliki addresses a side event during an event commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 12, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
    Hamas says lost contact with group responsible for five Israeli hostages
    The Palestinian Islamist group believes the hostages were killed during an Israeli raid
    Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec 20, 2023.
    Israel intensifies Gaza strikes 
    Even as the enemies held their most serious talks for weeks, fighting escalated in the Gaza Strip and Hamas demonstrated its ability to rocket Tel Aviv
    People rally calling for the release of hostages kidnapped on the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 9, 2023.
    Freed Gaza hostages recount captivity at Tel Aviv rally
    Of the roughly 240 people taken hostage by Hamas, 137 remain in captivity after others were returned during a truce

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India