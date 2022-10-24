Iran's atomic energy organisation says e-mail was hacked

Iran's atomic energy organization said that an e-mail server belonging to one of its subsidiaries had been hacked from a foreign country and information published online, state media reported on Sunday.

An Iranian hacking group, Black Reward, said in a statement published on Twitter that it had released hacked information relating to Iranian nuclear activities, declaring the action an act of support for protesters in Iran.

Their statement, published on Saturday, ended with the words "In the name of Mahsa Amini and for women, life, freedom" - a show of support for protests ignited by her death in the custody of morality police last month.