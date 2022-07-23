July 23 2022

    Floods kill at least 18 in southern Iran

    Heavy rains cause flooding in the country’s southern province of Fars, authorities say

    Reuters
    Published : 23 July 2022, 7:41 AM
    Updated : 23 July 2022, 7:41 AM

    At least 18 people were killed in flash floods caused by heavy rains in Iran's southern province of Fars, state media said on Saturday.

    Khalil Abdollahi, head of the province's crisis management department, said heavy rains near Soltan Shahbaz village in Estahban caused flooding from the Rodbal Dam.

    He said 55 people had been rescued in the flood which submerged 15 cars. A number of people were still missing.

    Estahban is about 170 kilometres (105 miles) south of Shiraz, the capital city of Fars Province.

