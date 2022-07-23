Floods kill at least 18 in southern Iran

At least 18 people were killed in flash floods caused by heavy rains in Iran's southern province of Fars, state media said on Saturday.

Khalil Abdollahi, head of the province's crisis management department, said heavy rains near Soltan Shahbaz village in Estahban caused flooding from the Rodbal Dam.

He said 55 people had been rescued in the flood which submerged 15 cars. A number of people were still missing.

Estahban is about 170 kilometres (105 miles) south of Shiraz, the capital city of Fars Province.