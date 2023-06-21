Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villages after deadly Hamas strike

Yaqoub Oweis, chairman of the village council of Al-Lubban Al-Sharqeya near Ramallah, said Israeli soldiers and police stood by as a large group of settlers burned a petrol station, orchards, a cement factory and dozens of cars.

"The attack was unprecedented and abnormal," he said. "There was heavy gunfire but we couldn't distinguish whether it came from settlers or the soldiers because of the darkness." Attacks were also reported in other West Bank towns and villages.

The Israeli military and police did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The latest round of violence, after days of relative calm, underlined the volatility of the Israeli-occupied territory, where for over a year the military has been conducting regular sweeps leading to repeated clashes with Palestinian fighters.

Hours before the overnight attacks, two gunmen fired on a roadside restaurant and petrol station close to the settlement of Eli, killing four Israelis in an attack Hamas - the Islamist group that rules Gaza - said was a response to a major Israeli operation in the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday.

In the wake of the killings, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, from one of the hard-right parties in Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition, called for tougher action.

"We need a military operation, we need to flatten buildings, we need targeted killings," he told parliament on Wednesday. "That's how you act against terrorism."